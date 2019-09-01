(Photo) Nacho Monreal posts extremely classy goodbye message to Arsenal fans on Instagram

Nacho Monreal has posted a classy goodbye message on Instagram after leaving Arsenal for Real Sociedad this week.
The veteran Spaniard has just left the Gunners to return to La Liga after spending six and a half seasons at the Emirates Stadium.
31st January, 2013. Malaga. I wake up, check my phone and have 2 calls from Santi Cazorla. I call him and he asks me if I want to play for Arsenal. 10 hours later I was an Arsenal player. Sometimes Football is simple. Different country, city, language, football style, team mates, where it's not the best conditions for a shy person as me, but I knew I have to be there!! Almost 7 years later it's time to say goodbye, it hasnt been an easy decision, but thinking of my family and my future it feels that it is the right decision.. I would like to say thank you to all my team mates, staff, and all the people who work for Arsenal and especially to the fans for all the respect and love they have always shown me. I’ll always remember you. THANKS. P.S Now it's time to win the North London Derby 😉 🙌🙌 #COYG
Monreal’s exit this summer will have come as a surprise to some, and he’s explained his decision in the post above.
He also posted a photo of himself lifting the FA Cup with former manager Arsene Wenger as he sent thanks to his old team-mates and staff.
Most importantly, the 33-year-old remembered to focus on Arsenal’s big game against Tottenham in the North London Derby later today.