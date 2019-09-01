(Photo) Nacho Monreal posts extremely classy goodbye message to Arsenal fans on Instagram

Nacho Monreal has posted a classy goodbye message on Instagram after leaving Arsenal for Real Sociedad this week.

The veteran Spaniard has just left the Gunners to return to La Liga after spending six and a half seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

Monreal’s exit this summer will have come as a surprise to some, and he’s explained his decision in the post above.

He also posted a photo of himself lifting the FA Cup with former manager Arsene Wenger as he sent thanks to his old team-mates and staff.

Most importantly, the 33-year-old remembered to focus on Arsenal’s big game against Tottenham in the North London Derby later today.