Arsenal have brought some key players back into their lineup for today’s crucial derby with Tottenham, here’s how fans have reacted to Emery’s teamsheet.

Unai Emery has made three changes to the starting lineup that were defeated 3-1 by Liverpool last weekend.

Stars Alexandre Lacazette, Lucas Torreira and Sead Kolasinac are back in the place of Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock and Nacho Monreal.

Arsenal need to be much better than they were against the Reds, the Gunners looked out of their depth in defence and Tottenham have the players to punish their backline this afternoon.

It’s surprising to see that Ceballos isn’t starting the crucial encounter considering his impressive performances since joining on loan from Real Madrid.

Fans will be hoping that Sead Kolasinac can hold his own when he faces up agains the likes of Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son.

Another major boost for fans is that playmaker Mesut Ozil is back in the matchday squad, the World Cup winner was defender by teammate Kolasinac when the pair were attacked by knife-wielding thugs.

The general feedback from Arsenal fans seems to suggest that the team may have a lack of creativity in midfield, these fans wanted the likes of Dani Ceballos or Joe Willock to get the nod over Mateo Guendouzi or Granit Xhaka.

Here’s how Arsenal fans have reacted to the team news:

Absolutely horrible. 0 creativity in the team. ? — Kendaf – M1Ö??? (@JustGaming09) September 1, 2019

No ceballos though which is frustrating — afc_rianm10 (@AfcRianm10) September 1, 2019

Oh tf is that midfield tho get xhaka out for joe pls — ??? (@FriedReiss_) September 1, 2019

Why is Xhaka undropable??????????????????????????????? — Ice (@IcyAuba) September 1, 2019

Shame about Willock not starting. Thought he deserved it tbh. — GG3 (@AFCBeef) September 1, 2019

Not enough creativity in midfield. Need Ozil or Ceballos… — jp (@jp_0037) September 1, 2019

Who is gonna create ffs? Xhaka or Guendozi out for ozil and Ceballos would have been best — Nithin N (@Fabinthin04) September 1, 2019

Ceballos should start over guendouzi for me — Damilare Sojirin (@Fidelsoji) September 1, 2019

With Tottenham impressing in recent years and perhaps becoming the more feared side in north London, it’s high time that the Gunners reclaim their throne and also show that they’re serious about returning to the top under Emery.

A victory in today’s derby would be amazing for Arsenal, the Gunners would also be catapulted into third place in the league.