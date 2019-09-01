Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will reportedly reject the offer of a new contract from the club in order to pile the pressure onto them to allow him a dream transfer to Real Madrid.

The France international now looks highly unlikely to secure a late exit from Old Trafford this summer, despite the European transfer deadline still not set to pass until late on tomorrow.

According to the Daily Mirror, however, Pogba wants a move to the Bernabeu and will try to get a future move by snubbing fresh terms with Man Utd.

This could undoubtedly force the Red Devils’ hand in the future, though the Mirror note that they also have the option of triggering a one-year extension to Pogba’s current deal.

United fans will just be hoping Pogba can kick on now and become the world class performer he’s capable of being.

It hasn’t really worked out for the 26-year-old in his time in the Premier League so far, though that hasn’t been helped by MUFC’s problems elsewhere.

It’s easy to imagine Pogba could look a lot better in a more functional team, and that may be playing on his mind as the Mirror cast his future into doubt again.