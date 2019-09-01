Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pay as much as £140million for the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

However, that is not currently enough to persuade the Red Devils to let the France international go, according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol.

If Madrid could persuade United to accept that amount for Pogba, it would be the Spanish giants’ most expensive signing ever by a long way, according to the fees listed on Wikipedia.

Pogba seems like he could well be a fine fit in Zinedine Zidane’s midfield, despite long struggling to hit top form at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old may not be on the move this summer, but one imagines Real have hopes of securing his signature in the future.

A report from the Daily Mirror today claims that Pogba will resist offers of a new contract with Man Utd in the hope of forcing their hand and boosting his chances of a future transfer to Madrid.

If time goes on without Pogba extending his United deal, one imagines Real could land the player for less than the £140m mentioned in Diario Gol’s report.