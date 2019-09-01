Pundit Robbie Savage has admitted he got it wrong about Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk following his award win in midweek.

The Netherlands international saw off competition from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Uefa Men’s Player of the Year award in Monaco.

This is no doubt deserved for Van Dijk, who has been world class since joining Liverpool from Southampton, helping them to two Champions League finals, one of which they won, as well as to a record points total in the Premier League.

Savage has now admitted he didn’t think Van Dijk was quite at that level, as he held his hands up after being questioned about that call now by fellow pundit Chris Sutton.

“I got it wrong, you were right Christopher, well done,” the Welshman said on BT Sport.

“I didn’t think he was that good…(Sutton claims Savage never looks at the bigger picture).

“You may have a point, Christopher, there.”