Rangers vs Celtic: Rangers leave star player out as new Celtic signing starts

This is generally accepted as one of the most anticipated Old Firm Derby’s for quite some time. Rangers finally look capable of mounting a real title challenge, Celtic have taken a backwards step and both teams have perfect league records so far.

There was a question of Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos starting together or would one need to miss out? It looks like the Colombian’s awful Old Firm record and temperamental nature has counted against him here:

It’s also a bit surprising to see Sheyi Ojo start on the bench but Joe Aribo has been in excellent form and should give Celtic’s shaky back line plenty of problems.

Borna Barisic is unlucky to miss out after a great performance against St Mirren last week but Jon Flanagan is the stronger defender and James Forrest is Celtic’s key player on their right hand side.

It’s also good to see Nikola Katic’s brilliant early season form being rewarded as Summer signing Filip Helander continues to start on the bench.

Celtic’s line up has a couple of surprises and features a very vulnerable looking defence:

New signing Fraser Forster continues in goal after returning from Southampton on loan and should see plenty of work today. It will be interesting to see if he’s still at the level he showed before his move down south.

The defence will give every Celtic fan nightmares. Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo is an obvious weak point and Nir Bitton is really a central midfielder and is vulnerable to the ball being played behind him.

Big Summer signing Christopher Jullien will need a huge performance to keep the defence together against a potent Rangers front line.

Celtic’s strength is going forward and Mikey Johnston continues to be trusted in big games by Neil Lennon as he joins Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard in an exciting looking front four.

Celtic need Scott Brown and Callum McGregor to control the midfield. If they get overrun then the defence will surely crack under the pressure.

The game kicks off at 12:00 and Rangers are the home team. Last season the home team won every time in these clashes so Rangers are probably expecting to win this one.