Menu

Video: Defensive horror-show gifts Everton the lead, Wolves equalise moments later in crazy start at Goodison Park

Everton FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Everton and Wolves are playing out a blinder of a game at the moment as the goals fly in at the opening stages of today’s match at Goodison Park.

First up, Richarlison pounced in the fourth minute to make it 1-0 to Everton after an absolute mess at the back from Wolves allowed the Brazilian in.

The lead didn’t last long, however, with some dodgy Everton defending allowing Romain Saiss to level things up less than five minutes later.

And since starting this report, Alex Iwobi has gone and made it 2-1 to Everton again, with these teams scoring quicker than we can keep up with at the moment!

More Stories Richarlison Romain Saïss