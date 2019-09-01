Ridiculous stat shows just how far behind Man United are in comparison to rivals Man City

Man United dropped even more points in the Premier League this weekend, as the Red Devils threw away a one-goal lead against Southampton to draw 1-1 at St Mary’s.

Having been 1-0 up in the game thanks to Daniel James, United finished the game having dropped two points, after a goal from Vestergaard meant that the two sides shared the spoils come full time.

The result means that Solskjaer’s side have now dropped points in three of their four league outings this term, with the club drawing against Wolves and losing against Crystal Palace in their previous two matches.

This, in turn, means that United have dropped seven points in total this season, with the club’s inability to maintain a lead showing just how far behind they are compared to rivals Man City.

As per the Sun, City have dropped just five points in the league in 2019, with Pep Guardiola’s side winning 20, drawing one and losing one of their 22 league outings this year.

This therefore means that United have dropped more points in four games this season than rivals City have in 22 games in 2019, a stat that proves the Red Devils are still a long way off being as good as their neighbours.

The fact that City have won 20 of their 22 games this year is nothing short of a joke, however what’s even more ridiculous is that United have managed to drop more points than their local rivals in more than five times as less games.

If it wasn’t clear already, it seems like United have a LONG way to go before they’re back challenging for the Premier League title with Man City once again…