Scottish giants failed in bid to sign Phil Foden on loan from Man City

It’s the biggest problem for elite clubs who have extensive youth systems. You might be able to produce some absolute gems but whats the point if they don’t get a fair chance in the first team? According to reports, Man City were reluctant to let their highest rated young player leave to get experience.

According to The Sun, Rangers were looking to try and take Phil Foden on loan from Man City this season but Pep Guardiola wants to keep his young star in Manchester.

The story includes some quotes from the Spaniard about Foden’s chances of playing this year. He said: “I will decide when he plays. I don’t know when, but that’s going to happen because now we play an incredible amount of games.”

It does raise an interesting question over what is better for a young player. Would they benefit more from say 15/20 games at the highest level or 40/50 games at a slightly lower level?

In Foden’s case you do wonder if he was given the chance to play an entire season somewhere if it might help to bring his game on as he gains much more experience.

Of course the Scottish Premiership is a lower level, but he would still get to play in Europe and experience the pressure of challenging for a title and playing in front of a demanding crowd.

The Sun report also credits Roma with having enquired about the youngster.

Clearly Guardiola feels it’s best he stays with the Man City squad this season so it will be interesting to see how much he get’s to play.