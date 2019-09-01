Shangri La Casino in Minsk Celebrated 10 Years of Work

Promoted Post

Shangri La casino is the most famous and popular casino in Minsk. More recently, at the end of July 2019, this amazing establishment celebrated its anniversary – 10 years of work. On this occasion was a grand celebration. The guests were greeted by the real carnival participants, and then the luxurious show with live music and dances moved inside the gambling halls and at the inner casino scene. Of course, the organizers have prepared for the visitors a lot of surprises. The famous Russian band Chayf became the invited star, the most pleasant bonus was the large number of prizes drawing.

All guests who were present were pleasantly surprised by the appearance of the hostess dealers and the staff in general. All the staff were wearing funny fancy dresses. Anyone could play with the Baba Yaga, Russian beauty in kokoshnik, Mickey Mouse, nun, stranger, blue gin, avatar and other famous characters. Live music played all night and it was a really fabulous holiday. The party culmination was the lottery. The happy guests took home tens of thousands of smiles.

Bright interesting employees’ images definitely set a real festive atmosphere on this anniversary. Of course, the consistently highest quality level and professionalism are exactly what Shangri La casino is famous for. As always the establishment of Storm International, where Darren Keane is a managing director, remained on top!

Guests could enjoy a huge amount of holiday cakes. A huge cake stage for elegant dancers was arranged on the lawn in front of the complex. Decorative cakes for the anniversary stood on the buffet tables. And of course the main sweet cake has become the culinary delights crown. Especially for the anniversary a special menu was prepared. The chef Mark Ulrich and his team broke up and made recipes for this holiday. Champagne flowed like a river!

A happy coincidence was the large amount winning on one of the slots just a few days before the 10th anniversary. The casino is pleased with an impressive payout for a regular guest. This is a big victory came along with a beautiful combination. By the way, such combinations and payments are not uncommon in this gambling establishment. And what is nice is that prize money is always given on the spot and with all the guests present.

Another nice addition to the anniversary was the slot machine park renewal. Novomatic’s newest Impera Line HD6 slots are now available to everyone. They are already waiting for you at Shangri La Casino. Dozens of recognized best-selling games for every taste are collected in just one incredible slot machine.

Although even though the anniversary is celebrated, the holidays in Minsk have not ended. The truly Tsar’s hunting comes to life in the last warm summer days and the coming autumn. Here you will enjoy the most delicious dishes, please yourself with hot entertainment shows and live music, as well as take part in the fight for 150.000 trophies in time of the Tsar’s hunting, which was organized for the complex guests. The original draws will take place on August 24 and September 21. This event at Shangri La, Darren Keane said, is simply impossible to miss.

In addition, something interesting happens every weekend in the complex. Whatever surprises the weather throws up, you can be sure that every Saturday of this summer in Shangri La casino will be hot! Enjoy the most delicious dishes of the world on themed buffets, indulge yourself with live music and take part in the fight for 15.000 on “Hot Saturdays”! Please note that each Saturday is dedicated to one of the cuisines of the world, the chef for this occasion prepares a special menu. You can choose Russian, Uzbek, Japanese, German, Italian or Chinese cuisine to your taste.

Something great happens almost every day in Shangri La, and this is one of the reasons why this is the best casino in Minsk and in all Belarus. By the way, its high status for 6 years in a row is confirmed by the Choice of the Year award. Don’t miss your chance for a Great Holiday!