(Photo) Thierry Henry in retro Arsenal jersey ahead of North London Derby and these fans absolutely love it

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has got his old fans sending adoring messages his way after tweeting ahead of the Gunners’ big game against Tottenham today.

The Frenchman lit up a fair few North London derbies in his time as an Arsenal player, and can be seen below with his kid in a retro Arsenal shirt.

Henry followed this up with another tweet in which he stated he was teaching his son about the importance of the North London Derby, with Arsenal taking on Spurs later this afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, loads of Gooners loved it, with some responses below…

