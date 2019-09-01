Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has hinted Christian Eriksen will now be staying with the club despite European sides having until tomorrow evening to seal a transfer.

The transfer window closes at different points in the day on Monday September 2nd, but even so it seems Pochettino thinks it’s too late to do business now as his side have the small matter of a North London Derby against Arsenal later today.

Eriksen’s future has been up in the air for some time as he’s in the final year of his contract with Spurs, with a number of big clubs linked with an interest in the Denmark international in recent months.

A recent report from the Daily Mail linked Eriksen with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, and while things can change very quickly in football, Pochettino’s words now suggest some late drama is not on the cards.

“On Saturday we are going to know if Christian is going to be with us or not,” the Argentine is quoted by the Daily Express.

“That is the most important thing. After, [on] Sunday it is the game, there is no real time to do something.”

Tottenham fans will now just hope Eriksen can perform at his best in what may be his final season in north London, while the club will also surely try to tie him down to a new contract if possible.