Winger Alex Iwobi has headed Everton back into the lead vs Wolves after a whirlwind start to this afternoon’s Premier League clash between the top six hopefuls.

There have been three goals in less than 12 minutes in today’s Premier League clash between top six hopefuls Everton and Wolves.

Former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi headed the Toffees back into the lead in the 12th minute after a pinpoint cross from star playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson. Iwobi managed to stay calm and head the ball just out of Rui Patricio’s reach.

Iwobi left boyhood club Arsenal for a move to Merseyside this summer, according to BBC Sport, Marco Silva’s side have signed the 23-year-old in a deal worth up to £34m.

The game got off to a flying start, with two goals in the opening ten minutes. Check them out here.

Check out Iwobi’s header below, courtesy of NBC Sports:

2-1 within 11 minutes? What a game. Sigurdson with a great ball across the box for Iwobi to get his first Everton goal. pic.twitter.com/MJfvsJpI7N — soph (@THFCjp) September 1, 2019

We've got three goals in 12 minutes . . . Iwobi! ?? Tune into NBCSN NOW, or stream here: https://t.co/1VACHv1JAo pic.twitter.com/XxZ7YA8AtJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 1, 2019

Iwobi will be hoping to establish himself as one of the better wingers in the league following his big-money move this summer. At just 23 years of age, Iwobi has the potential to develop into a real threat for Everton.