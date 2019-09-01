Menu

Video: “All his fault” – these Arsenal fans blame Gunners ace for role in Eriksen goal as Spurs take early lead

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to blame defender Sokratis for his role in Christian Eriksen’s goal against the Gunners, one that saw Spurs take an early lead at the Emirates.

With the game just 13 minutes old, Pochettino’s side found themselves 1-0 up after Leno could only palm Lamela’s shot into the path of Eriksen, who slotted into an empty net from eight yards.

In the build-up to the goal, Sokratis was caught going up for a header with one of his Arsenal teammates, with neither winning the ball over the Spurs’ Kane, something that contributed significantly to the goal itself.

And given their reaction to the goal on Twitter, it seems like Arsenal fans took no time at all to notice this, as they took to social media to blame the Greek defender for his part in Eriksen’s strike.

