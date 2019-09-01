Menu

Video: Arsenal fan claims he’d rather have David Luiz over Van Dijk during radio call-in following Spurs draw

An Arsenal fan called into Radio 5 Live this evening to claim that he’d rather have Luiz over Van Dijk in the Gunners’ side following their 2-2 draw against Spurs.

The north London side drew 2-2 with their fierce rivals this evening, as Unai Emery’s side came from two goals down to salvage a point against the Lilywhites.

Following the game, one Arsenal fan called into Radio 5 Live’s football programme to state that he’d rather see Luiz line-up for the Gunners over Liverpool superstar Van Dijk.

Now, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, however how someone would want 32-year-old Luiz in their side’s starting XI over UEFA Men’s Player of the Year winner Van Dijk is beyond us!

