Arsenal centre-back Sokratis went into a fit of rage after appearing to be aggressively pulled by England international Harry Winks during today’s north London derby that ended as a 2-2 draw.

Winks was pulling at Sokratis after the pair battled and the ball went out for a throw in, Sokratis didn’t take too kindly to being pulled (who would) and the former Borussia Dortmund star wasn’t letting go of Winks.

The little scrap then evolved into a full on melee between players from both teams and the referee had to wrestle back control of the game.

Surprisingly, Sokratis was shown a yellow card but Winks escaped a second booking – something that Arsenal fans really aren’t happy with.

Check out the altercation below:

How does Sokratis get booked here, but Winks doesn't. Guarantee that's a yellow for winks if he's not already on one. Ref has bottled it massively pic.twitter.com/M0ua8VEzhL — James Hart (@JamesHart6WHU) September 1, 2019

The Sokratis Winks altercation pic.twitter.com/W8hN3E7lvk — ArsenalGIF (@ArsenalGIF) September 1, 2019

Here’s some reaction to the little scrap:

Sokratis is a madman and would literally fight an entire stadium for a throw-in — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) September 1, 2019

Sokratis would munch you @HarryWinks stand down brother ? — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) September 1, 2019

Hows has Winks avoided a red card? The grabs Sokratisby the shirt and throws him to the ground! Is there different VAR rules for Spurs?? — Gareth (@NIGGraha) September 1, 2019

Weird decision from Atkinson. Winks gets nothing and Sokratis gets a yellow card. In cases like this both normally get a card but Winks was already on a yellow so he decides to give him nothing. — Barça (@SocialBarca_10) September 1, 2019

How’s Winks not been booked there but Sokratis has? #ARSTOT — Dan (@NudePaco) September 1, 2019

Sokratis would literally choke slam winks. Who gassed him — s ? (@LonzoBaller_) September 1, 2019

Unbelievable that Sokratis gets booked and Winks doesn't — Hiten. (@HitenPatel13) September 1, 2019

How is that a yellow card for Sokratis but not one for Winks?! — D-Gooner (@goonerderrick) September 1, 2019

It’s great to see someone with the passion of Winks, but the England international needs to be careful in the future – he’d have absolutely no chance against someone like Sokratis in a fight.