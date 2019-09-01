Menu

Video: Arsenal’s Sokratis in heated altercation with Tottenham’s Harry Winks during north London derby

Arsenal defender Sokratis was involved in a heated scrap with Tottenham star Harry Winks during the late stages of this afternoon’s north London derby.

Arsenal centre-back Sokratis went into a fit of rage after appearing to be aggressively pulled by England international Harry Winks during today’s north London derby that ended as a 2-2 draw.

Winks was pulling at Sokratis after the pair battled and the ball went out for a throw in, Sokratis didn’t take too kindly to being pulled (who would) and the former Borussia Dortmund star wasn’t letting go of Winks.

The little scrap then evolved into a full on melee between players from both teams and the referee had to wrestle back control of the game.

Surprisingly, Sokratis was shown a yellow card but Winks escaped a second booking – something that Arsenal fans really aren’t happy with.

Check out the altercation below:

Here’s some reaction to the little scrap:

It’s great to see someone with the passion of Winks, but the England international needs to be careful in the future – he’d have absolutely no chance against someone like Sokratis in a fight.

