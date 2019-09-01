Menu

Video: Aubameyang shows clinical nature with smart striker’s goal for Arsenal vs Spurs

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang highlighted his clinical nature with a neat finish for Arsenal this evening as he drew the Gunners level in the north London derby against Spurs.

With the scoreline sitting at 2-1 just after the 70 minute mark, the home side finally found an equaliser through the Gabonese international.

After the ball was crossed into the box by Guendouzi, Aubameyang showed his deadly nature with a timely run and neat finish, as he poked the ball home to draw his side level.

Who’ll go on to win from here? Our money’s on the Gunners…

Pictures via the Premier League

