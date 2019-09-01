Video: Aubameyang shows clinical nature with smart striker’s goal for Arsenal vs Spurs

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang highlighted his clinical nature with a neat finish for Arsenal this evening as he drew the Gunners level in the north London derby against Spurs.

With the scoreline sitting at 2-1 just after the 70 minute mark, the home side finally found an equaliser through the Gabonese international.

GOAL Arsenal 2-2 Spurs (71 mins) All square! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang races in to deftly deflect Matteo Guendouzi's pass into the net#ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/b4R2mjkjKr — EPLWORLD.COM ENGLISH (@EPLWorldUK) September 1, 2019

After the ball was crossed into the box by Guendouzi, Aubameyang showed his deadly nature with a timely run and neat finish, as he poked the ball home to draw his side level.

Who’ll go on to win from here? Our money’s on the Gunners…

