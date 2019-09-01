Menu

Video: ‘Awful’ Arsenal defending gifts Eriksen goal for Tottenham in north London Derby

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have taken the lead against Arsenal in this afternoon’s north London derby after some woeful defending from the Gunners, Eriksen scored for Spurs.

Christian Eriksen was gifted the chance to give Tottenham the lead against north London rivals Arsenal this afternoon after some shocking defending from Unai Emery’s side.

Arsenal’s defence was split open with ease after a long ball from Hugo Lloris. Erik Lamela charged towards goal and his shot was poorly parried away by Bernd Leno and Eriksen was left free to tap the ball into the back of the net.

These fans have blamed centre-back Sokratis for the goal.

Check out Eriksen’s opener below, courtesy of NBC Sports and DAZN Canada:

Here’s some initial reaction to the goal from some Arsenal fans:

Arsenal really need to sort out their shaky defending if the are serious about returning to their former glory. It’s no wonder the Gunners are often beat when coming across their top six rivals with defending like this.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Christian Eriksen Erik Lamela Mauricio Pochettino Sokratis sokratis papastathopoulos Unai Emery