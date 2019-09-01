Tottenham have taken the lead against Arsenal in this afternoon’s north London derby after some woeful defending from the Gunners, Eriksen scored for Spurs.

Christian Eriksen was gifted the chance to give Tottenham the lead against north London rivals Arsenal this afternoon after some shocking defending from Unai Emery’s side.

Arsenal’s defence was split open with ease after a long ball from Hugo Lloris. Erik Lamela charged towards goal and his shot was poorly parried away by Bernd Leno and Eriksen was left free to tap the ball into the back of the net.

These fans have blamed centre-back Sokratis for the goal.

Check out Eriksen’s opener below, courtesy of NBC Sports and DAZN Canada:

Tottenham draw first blood! ? Christian Eriksen scores the early opener on the rebound to stun the Emirates!#PL pic.twitter.com/uyXvWsmgCB — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 1, 2019

Here’s some initial reaction to the goal from some Arsenal fans:

Schoolboy defending all over for Arsenal — Pukki (@abboudi_x) September 1, 2019

That was horrific defending from Arsenal, and Luiz particularly, he dropped so deep off Son. Spurs getting plenty of joy that way. #THFC #COYS — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) September 1, 2019

David Luiz, Socratis and Xhaka are costing @Arsenal Awful defending. #afc — AyP (@DeleCristo) September 1, 2019

sokratis mistake david luiz mistake leno mistake? — Adem altingul (@Ademaltingul94) September 1, 2019

Arsenal really need to sort out their shaky defending if the are serious about returning to their former glory. It’s no wonder the Gunners are often beat when coming across their top six rivals with defending like this.