It was a real shame when Celtic and Rangers decided to minimise the allocations for away fans in the Old Firm games last year. It used to be you get a full stand of away fans, now there are only a few hundred.

It does mean that any away goal is greeted with an eerie silence.

That was the case in Ibrox today as Odsonne Edouard slipped a glorious finish past Alan McGregor to give Celtic the lead.

He does brilliantly to beat the offside trap and he makes the finish look so easy.

The game hadn’t had any real chances before as Rangers are struggling to cause Celtic any problems. It looked like Celtic’s back line was an obvious weakness but they’ve held up well so far.