Video: Hayes finishes slick counter attack to seal Celtic win over Rangers

You could be forgiven for completely forgetting that Jonny Hayes was still at Celtic, yet here he is clinching the victory in an Old Firm Derby for Celtic at Ibrox.

Rangers struggled to cause Celtic any real issues, they put a lot of balls in the box but Fraser Forster has been pretty untroubled.

They were caught out at the back as a swift counter attack saw Hayes seal the victory at the second attempt – Images courtesy of Sky Sports:

Give Johnny Hayes a new 5 year contract. https://t.co/zsrpbYYvMQ — ???????John Melvin??????? (@AtheistGeekJock) September 1, 2019

Steven Gerrard will be furious that his side were poor today, but he will have to take some of the blame after a negative team selection meant they struggled to get any attacking rhythm.

The result could be crucial come the end of the season as Celtic now go three points clear at the top of the table.