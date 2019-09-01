Wonderkid Joao Felix has scored his first La Liga goal for Atletico Madrid this evening, the ace put the ball into the back of the net after some great work by Diego Costa.

Former Benfica star Joao Felix has pulled a goal back for Atletico Madrid in their clash against Eibar this evening, the Portuguese sensation’s strike is his first goal for Los Rojiblancos in La Liga.

Atletico charged forward on a lethal counter-attack in the 26th minute of the clash and former Chelsea forward Diego Costa used his strength to hold off the Eibar defender’s challenge before squaring the ball to Felix.

The Portugal international was left free to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Felix will need to conjure up some magic in the rest of the game as Atleti are losing 2-1 against Eibar, could they be on the receiving end of a shock defeat today?

Check out the ace’s goal below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

Joao Felix with his first goal for Atleti #AtletiEibar pic.twitter.com/eDaAGQNOsd — , (@CG202i) September 1, 2019

Hopes are high for Felix after his marquee move this summer, the 19-year-old became Atletico’s club record signing after the Madrid-based outfit splashed €120m (£113m) to secure his signature, as per BBC Sport.