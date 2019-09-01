Some Arsenal fans might have missed Lucas Torreira’s brilliant piece of skill and superb volleyed pass during today’s north London derby against Tottenham.

In the 33rd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Tottenham, combative midfielder Lucas Torreira got one over England international Danny Rose by effortlessly flicking the ball over the left-back’s head.

The 23-year-old then managed to pull off a lovely volleyed pass into teammate Alexandre Lacazette. We don’t usually get to see this side of Torreira’s game.

Check out the Uruguayan’s brilliant piece of play below:

The central midfielder’s battling performance ensured that Unai Emery’s side got themselves back on level terms with heated rivals Tottenham.

Torreira has looked solid since joining from Serie A outfit Sampdoria last summer, the ace will be looking to take his game to the next level this season.