Liverpool star Roberto Firmino gave a cheeky smile while being in between team-mates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after the club’s match against Burnley.

The Reds maintained their perfect start to the Premier League by beating Burnley 3-0 thanks to an own goal from Chris Wood and goals from Mane and Firmino. The Brazilian netted his 50th Premier League goal, thus becoming the first from his country to score that many in the English top flight.

During the 85th minute, Mane was replaced and the Senegalese winger seemed furious. The reason why he seemed furious was that instead of passing the ball to him, Salah tried a shot at goal himself. Giving the ball to Mane would have been the better option as he was in a good position to score.

After the end of the game, when Liverpool were entering the tunnel, Firmino can be seen between Salah and Mane, giving a pretty hilarious smile over there.

Firmino’s face while being in the middle of Mane and Salah. ??? pic.twitter.com/TVS7Idm8gm — Samuel (@SamueILFC) August 31, 2019

Even during the match, the Brazilian was seen calming down Mane while he was furious. Firmino’s calm demeanour always makes him a likeable character on and off the pitch and may have to make sure later on that there is no heat between his fellow attackers.

Firmino will join his national team for the international break as Brazil are set for two friendlies against Colombia and Peru.