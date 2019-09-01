Menu

Video: Romelu Lukaku scores second goal in as many games for Inter Milan as Conte’s side take 2-1 lead vs Cagliari

Cagliari
Romelu Lukaku continued his fine start to life in Italy this evening, as the Belgian forward scored from the penalty spot to hand Inter Milan a 2-1 lead vs Cagliari.

Having joined Inter this summer from Man United, the Belgian scored on his debut for the club last week, as he bagged his side’s third in their 4-0 win over Lecce.

And now, Lukaku has gone and scored his second goal in as many games for Inter, as he converted from the penalty spot in his side’s Serie A clash against Cagliari.

Not bad for someone who was berated so heavily during his time at United last year!

Pictures via Bein Sports

