Video: Romelu Lukaku scores second goal in as many games for Inter Milan as Conte’s side take 2-1 lead vs Cagliari

Romelu Lukaku continued his fine start to life in Italy this evening, as the Belgian forward scored from the penalty spot to hand Inter Milan a 2-1 lead vs Cagliari.

Having joined Inter this summer from Man United, the Belgian scored on his debut for the club last week, as he bagged his side’s third in their 4-0 win over Lecce.

Cagliari 1-2 Inter (LUKAKU Penalty) and racism from the fans apparently disgusting. pic.twitter.com/sllXp1izAJ — Inter Vids (@VidsFcim) September 1, 2019

Three Serie A games, two goals! ???? Romelu Lukaku's off to a productive start in Italy!#SerieA pic.twitter.com/4Dt5ieD2LY — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 1, 2019

Lukaku taking and scoring penalty for Inter Milan. At Man Utd dem no born am well to go near the penalty kick. pic.twitter.com/o4lfmNmvWS — Gboye (@mcgboye) September 1, 2019

And now, Lukaku has gone and scored his second goal in as many games for Inter, as he converted from the penalty spot in his side’s Serie A clash against Cagliari.

Not bad for someone who was berated so heavily during his time at United last year!

Pictures via Bein Sports