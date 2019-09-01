Menu

Video: ‘Should get a ban’ – These fans react to Jordan Jones’ ‘disgraceful’ tackle for Rangers vs Celtic

Rangers star Jordan Jones has angered fans with his unnecessary reckless challenge on Celtic’s Moritz Bauer, Rangers were defeated 2-0 in today’s Old Firm derby.

In the final minute of this afternoon’s Old Firm derby between Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, Gers star Jordan Jones became public enemy number one after a tackle that has been described as ‘disgraceful’.

The winger clearly wasn’t happy with his side’s performance and lashed out in the final minute of the clash. The Middlesborough academy graduate charged towards Moritz Bauer and hacked him down with a reckless slide tackle.

Jones was rightly shown a straight red card for his horror challenge. Boss Steven Gerrard will be massively disappointed with the ace’s actions.

Check out the reckless challenge below:

Here’s some reaction to the 24-year-old’s challenge:

With Rangers already resigned to defeat, Jones’ tackle was totally unnecessary and uncalled for.

