When the transfer window closes across Europe as Man United and Tottenham stars’ futures in the balance

The transfer window has been over in a pretty meaningful way for Premier League clubs for a few weeks now as they’ve been unable to make signings since August 8th.

However, it remains open for many European clubs until tomorrow night (Monday September 2nd), with clubs from abroad still able to purchase players from English teams even if they cannot bring in replacements until the whole thing gets started again in January.

This means there could be some late nerves for the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham as the futures of Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen could in theory take another turn, even if it’s perhaps unlikely this late on in the summer.

Eriksen is listed by the Daily Mirror as one potential major late deal, while Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic is another at Old Trafford whose future is mentioned as being in doubt.

The Pogba saga may well be over, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying after the Southampton game, as quoted by the Daily Express: “Paul Pogba will be playing for us.”

Still, if there is to be any late twist in these numerous sagas, this is when the major leagues in Europe have to get their deals done by on Monday…

English League One and Two – 5pm

German Bundesliga – 5pm

Italian Serie A – 7pm

Spanish La Liga – 11pm

French Ligue 1 – 11pm

All Scottish leagues – Midnight