AC Milan are reportedly set to complete the signing of Ante Rebic from Eintracht Frankfurt on an initial loan deal on transfer deadline day.

The Rossoneri have been busy in the transfer market this summer already, with Theo Hernandez, Leo Duarte, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic and Rafael Leao all arriving.

However, it appears as though they aren’t yet finished, as Sky Sport Italia have reported that Ante Rebic is on the verge of completing a loan move from Frankfurt, with an option to buy that will cost €25m plus bonuses, which could take the total figure up to €30m.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a productive spell with the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 25 goals and providing 12 assists in 100 appearances.

He has previous experience of playing in Serie A after a brief spell at Fiorentina, while he has 28 caps to his name for Croatia and so he certainly has plenty of experience at a high level.

With Milan looking for a player capable of perhaps playing as a second striker behind Krzysztof Piatek, Rebic’s pace, movement, creativity and goal threat could ensure that he’s an ideal addition for coach Marco Giampaolo.

As seen in the video below, the Croatian international was seen in Milan on Sunday night, and so it appears as though the formalities of his switch to join the Italian giants will be completed ahead of the deadline.

Meanwhile, the report adds that not only will the agreement with Frankfurt involve Andre Silva moving in the opposite direction on a loan deal of his own, but that the signing of Rebic doesn’t rule out the possibility of another addition in attack.

It’s claimed that Shakhtar Donetsk ace Taison is still a target for Milan, albeit along with talk of a €30m release clause, it’s noted that a deal remains difficult and so time will tell whether or not they can secure a second deadline-day signing.