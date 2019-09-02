Serie A club AS Roma are reportedly very close to signing Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan on deadline day.

The Armenian international joined the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018 and has made 59 appearances for the club so far, scoring 9 goals and providing 13 assists.

This season, the 30-year-old has featured in three of Arsenal’s 4 league games. He started in their Premier League opener against Newcastle while making substitute appearances in the matches against Liverpool and Spurs.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma are trying hard to sign Mkhitaryan on loan with the option to buy and the move could happen in the upcoming hours. With today being the transfer deadline day in Europe, the Giallorossi have to be quick in their efforts to bring the Armenian international to Rome.

His performances for Arsenal haven’t been very good but Roma might be a perfect place for Mkhitaryan to rediscover his form. Provided the 30-year-old moves to the Italian capital, he will be the club’s 9th signing of the summer transfer window.

Mkhitaryan will now join his national team during the international break. Armenia play two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Italy and Bosnia-Herzegovina.