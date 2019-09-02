Premier League and England legend Alan Shearer was critical of Arsenal’s defending against Tottenham at the Emirates yesterday.

Spurs took a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane. However, Arsenal pulled one back thanks to Alexandre Lacazette just before the interval. In the second half, the Gunners seemed more intense in attack, forcing a number of very fine saves from Tottenham goalie Hugo Lloris.

Unai Emery’s side found an equaliser when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tapped in from Matteo Guendouzi’s cross from behind the Spurs defence. Both sides eventually shared the spoils in what was a pretty exciting encounter.

However, Shearer was unhappy with how the Gunners defended and feels that they are yet to improve in that aspect.

The former Newcastle and Blackburn striker wrote in his column for the Sun: “Arsenal’s defending was comical at times in the first half – it was Sunday League stuff. From start to finish, it was embarrassing how easy it was for Tottenham to get their two first-half goals.

“If anything, Arsenal are worse now than they were last season. Kieran Tierney is yet to come in but on this evidence they certainly haven’t improved defensively. I see that as being an issue for Arsenal again going forward – a big problem.”

Shearer does have a fair point here. Arsenal’s defensive issues haven’t been solved despite the arrival of David Luiz. Their backline still looks quite shaky as we saw against Liverpool and in the first half yesterday. Due to Arsenal’s relentless attacking, not much was needed from the defenders in the second half. They have a good keeper in Bernd Leno but the defence has a lot to improve on.

The Gunners next take on Watford at Vicarage Road on the 15th before playing their Europa League opener against last season’s semifinalists Eintracht Frankfurt.