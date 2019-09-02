Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been sent home from international duty with Croatia due to injury, news that’ll be bad for the Blues to hear.

As confirmed by the Croatian national team’s official Twitter account, Kovacic has been sent home from international duty due to him being injured, with the Chelsea ace being replaced by Mijo Caktas.

The exact extent of Kovacic’s injury remains to be seen, however if the Croat ends up being out for more than a few weeks, it’ll come as a big problem for Frank Lampard’s side.

Although Kovacic is yet to find the net in a Chelsea shirt, the Croatian has still managed to find himself in the club’s starting line-up more often than not.

The former Real Madrid man has 56 appearances for the west London club since the start of last season, with the player proving to be a key member of the club’s first team squad since then.

Should Kovacic’s injury put him out for action for less than two weeks, it won’t come as much of a blow to the Blues seeing as there’s an international break coming up.

However, if the midfielder does end up being out for more than a couple of weeks due to this injury, the 25-year-old will surely miss at least one or two matches for the Blues, a scenario that’s far from ideal.