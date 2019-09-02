Barcelona reportedly face a decision on Rafinha as Celta Vigo have emerged as a possible loan destination for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old has featured in all three La Liga games so far this season which is in stark contrast to his limited role previously while also being shipped out on loan elsewhere.

SEE MORE: Talks held: Juventus and Barcelona consider potential double swap deal on deadline day

Despite that, speculation has surfaced over another temporary exit from the Nou Camp, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Celta are keen on signing him on loan, while Barca could look to agree a contract renewal first given his current deal expires next summer.

With just hours to go until the transfer deadline passes though, it remains to be seen whether or not Celta have left it too late to reach an agreement with the Catalan giants.

Furthermore, given coach Ernesto Valverde has looked to Rafinha as a solution so far this season with injury blows limiting his options, it’s unclear as to whether or not the Spanish tactician is still prepared to give an exit the green light.

When the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele return from their injury setbacks, it’s difficult to see Rafinha playing too many minutes. With that in mind, a loan exit would still perhaps make sense even at this late stage, but time will tell if it goes through ahead of the deadline.

It’s added by Mundo Deportivo that Celta may not look to include a purchase option in the deal, and so from Barcelona’s perspective, signing Rafinha to a contract renewal before he leaves would be sensible business as it would avoid a situation in which they would lose him either for nothing or a minimal fee next year.

In contrast, RAC1 reporter Gerard Romero has suggested in his tweet below that a €10m purchase option could be included in the agreement, although while Celta want to pay in two instalments, Barcelona are said to want the entire fee.

What is clear then at this stage based on the reports noted, is that further discussions will be needed on deadline day for the two clubs to reach an agreement.