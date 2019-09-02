Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is eager to seal a move to Juventus ahead of this evening’s transfer deadline.

Rakitic has been left out of Barca’s starting XI in each of their first three games in La Liga so far this term, with rumours now surely circulating between fans regarding the player’s future with the club.

And amidst this, it seems like Rakitic himself is eager to leave the Nou Camp, as El Chriniguito are reporting that the Croatian international is keen on swapping life at Barca for life at Juventus ahead of today’s transfer deadline.

??? ¡INFORMACIÓN DE #JUGONES! RAKITIC quiere ir a la JUVENTUS pero no hay acuerdo con el BARÇA. pic.twitter.com/TqpgbVST1t — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 2, 2019

This news comes amid a tweet from Roman Agresti that states Juve and Barca have been in talks recently regarding a possible swap deal that’ll see Rakitic and Federico Bernardeschi swap clubs.

#Juventus e #Barcellona oggi hanno parlato di un possibile scambio tra #Rakitic e #Bernardeschi. Ma, al momento, non c’è accordo sulle rispettive valutazioni @GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) September 1, 2019

Given that there’s just a number of hours left in this summer’s transfer window, a deal looks somewhat unlikely at this stage, however, you can never say never in the world of football.

Rakitic has been a mainstay in Barca’s side ever since he joined the club from Sevilla back in 2014, with the Croat helping the Blaugrana win a number of major trophies during this time frame.

El Chiringuito’s tweet notes that Juve are yet to reach an agreement with Barca regarding Rakitic, thus if the Old Lady are going to bring the midfielder in before tonight’s deadline, then they’re certainly going to have to get a move on.