Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been sent home from international duty with Croatia in order to sort out his future with the Bluagrana.

This is according to Mundo Deportivo, who note that Croatia’s manager, Zlatko Dalic, has confirmed that Rakitic has been sent back to Barca ahead of international duty so the midfielder can sort out his future with the Spanish giants.

This news comes amid the same report from Mundo Deportivo stating that Juventus are in the hunt for the midfielder, however seeing as the transfer window for European clubs closes tonight, it seems like the Old Lady are facing a race against time to get a deal for the player over the line.

Rakitic is yet to start a game for Barca so far this season, with manager Ernesto Valverde opting to start both Sergi Roberto and Frenkie De Jong over the Croat in La Liga.

This will have, undoubtedly, caused some fans to question whether Rakitic will be staying with the club for the season ahead, something that looks very much in doubt given this recent news.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rakitic ends up sealing a move away from the Camp Nou ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline, something that looks like it could happen if this report from Mundo Deportivo is anything to go off.

Watch this space, Barcelona fans…