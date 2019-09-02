Chelsea stars Lucas Piazon and Kenedy are set to follow Blues teammate Baba Rahman out the exit door at Stamford Bridge today ahead of tonight’s deadline.

According to the club’s official website, Rahman has been sent out on loan to Real Mallorca for the season, with the player also penning a one-year extension to his contract with the club as well.

And now, it seems like Frank Lampard’s side could be about to get rid of even more dead weight before the European transfer window shuts later today.

As per the Athletic, via the Sun, Brazilian winger Kenedy is set to seal a move to Spanish side Getafe today, whilst Piazon is set to join Portuguese outfit Rio Ave.

The report fails to mention whether these moves will be permanent transfers or loans, however should Piazon and Kenedy end up leaving today, it’ll at least show that Lampard is keen to clear all the dead wood out of his squad for the season ahead.

None of Kenedy, Piazon or Rahman look like breaking into Chelsea’s starting XI any time soon, thus sealing moves away from the club, whether that’s permanently or on loan, seems like a wise move from all involved.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Chelsea manage to get these proposed deals over the line in time, or whether they’ll be stuck with Piazon and Kenedy until at least January.