Man United have been given a bit of an injury concern regarding key midfielder Paul Pogba, after the Red Devils star pulled out of France’s international squad due to an ankle injury.

Pogba was seen limping out of St Mary’s on Saturday following United’s 1-1 draw with Southampton with a suspected twisted ankle.

And now, it seems like these assumptions have been confirmed, as Goal note that the United superstar has pulled out of France’s squad for their upcoming games after the player was sidelined with an ankle problem.

The report also notes that Pogba’s place in Les Bleus’ squad has been taken up by Arsenal youngster Matteo Guendouzi, something that means the Gunners star could make his debut for France in either of one of their upcoming matches against Albania and Andorra.

Not much information has been revealed in regards to how long Pogba could be out for due to this injury, however given that it’s bad enough to force him to withdraw from France’s squad, it surely can’t be that good.

Pogba is one of United’s best players, and if he were to be out for an extended period of time because of this ankle problem, it’ll definitely come as a big blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co.

On the other hand, it’s nice to see a player like Guendouzi being rewarded for his recent form with Arsenal in the shape of an international call-up

Although, we sure some Gunners fans will say that he should’ve been in France’s side ahead of Pogba already!