Man United have confirmed that defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has joined League 1 side Tranmere Rovers on loan for the season ahead.

This news was reported by the club’s official website, with it also being stated that the 22-year-old is now the ninth player to leave the club on loan this summer.

Borthwick-Jackson has made just 14 appearances for the Red Devils despite having made his first team debut for the club during the 2015/16 season under Louis Van Gaal.

Since then, the Englishman has spent time on loan at all of Wolves, Leeds and Scunthorpe, as he looked to gain valuable first team experience.

And now, it seems like Borthwick-Jackson is going to be gaining even more of this out on loan at Tranmere following this announcement from the club.

Given that United already have a wealth of options to choose from in defence, we seriously doubt Borthwick-Jackson would’ve gained many first team minutes this season had he stayed at Old Trafford.

Borthwick-Jackson has been known to play at both left-back and centre-back, two positions that United are already stacked up in in terms of options to pick from.

Thus, the decision to send him out on loan to Tranmere seems like a wise one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to make.

It’ll be interesting to see how much Borthwick-Jackson plays during his loan spell at Tranmere, and whether he can improve at all before he heads back to Old Trafford next summer.