Arsenal ace Henrikh Mkhitaryan is reportedly set to arrive in Rome on Monday morning to complete a loan switch to Roma on deadline day in Italy.

After a brilliant spell with Borussia Dortmund, the 30-year-old struggled to showcase his best form in England after disappointing stints at Man Utd and Arsenal.

SEE MORE: Euro giants eyeing late move for Arsenal outcast

Mkhitaryan managed 13 goals and 11 assists in 63 appearances for the Red Devils, which was followed by just nine goals and 13 assists in 59 outings for the Gunners.

With the additions of the likes of Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe this summer, competition for places is fierce at the Emirates and it appears as though the Armenian international could be the one to suffer as two of his three outings in the Premier League thus far have come off the bench, while he didn’t feature at all in the win over Burnley.

In turn, an exit seems like the sensible move for all concerned as Mkhitaryan will undoubtedly be desperate for a more prominent role at this stage of his career, and he could now get one in Italy for the rest of this season at least.

As reported by Goal Italy, he is on the way to Rome at the time of writing, and is expected to land in the Italian capital in the late morning.

Following on from that, he will undergo his medical and sign his contract, with the report noting that he will spend the rest of this season on loan with the Giallorossi, with an option to buy included in the agreement next summer.

It’s been an indifferent start to the new Serie A campaign for the Italian giants, as they’ve been held to draws by both Genoa and Lazio in their opening two games.

Having conceded four goals in those outings, it could be argued that Paulo Fonseca should be prioritising their defence and shoring up their backline, but it seems as though he wants to add more creativity and a goal threat instead.