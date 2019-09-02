Real Madrid are reportedly set to confirm the exit of Keylor Navas on Monday as he flew out to France on Sunday night to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 32-year-old joined the Spanish giants in 2014 after an impressive showing at the World Cup that year in Brazil and went on to make 162 appearances for the club.

However, he was limited to just 21 appearances last season after the arrival of Thibaut Courtois, and with the Belgian shot-stopper seemingly now first-choice for Zinedine Zidane this season, an exit looks to be on the cards ahead of the transfer deadline.

According to AS, Navas flew out to Paris after the game against Villarreal on Sunday night rather than return to Madrid with the rest of the squad, as it’s noted that he will complete the formalities of his move to PSG on Monday morning.

Further, it’s added that Alphonse Areola has already passed his medical and so it would seem like only a matter of time before an announcement is made by the club on their latest, and perhaps last, summer deal.

Zidane has been backed in the market by the Real Madrid hierarchy this summer as they look to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing season last year which ended trophy less.

In turn, he’ll hope he now has the quality and depth necessary to compete on multiple fronts this year, although it’s been a mixed start to the new campaign in La Liga.

They’ve picked up five points in their opening three games after being held to two draws, and so they’ll hope to pick the pace up after the international break and start to climb the standings.

For now though, it appears as though they have their sights set on at least one more deal before the transfer deadline, and time will tell if there will be other movement too.