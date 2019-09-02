Man Utd have confirmed that Matteo Darmian has joined Parma, with the Italian outfit announcing he has signed a contract until 2023.

The 29-year-old endured a frustrating spell at Old Trafford, as after arriving as a regular for Torino and Italy, he gradually fell down the pecking order at United.

From making 39 appearances in his first season with the Red Devils, he featured just seven times last year, and so it’s arguably a move that suits all parties.

As noted by United’s official site, they have confirmed his departure and thanked him for his contribution to the club, while Parma have announced the move as seen in the tweet below, and confirmed that he has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

On one hand, it’s another move from Man Utd and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to clear out the squad of players perhaps deemed surplus to requirements, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka establishing himself as first choice at right back this season after his arrival from Crystal Palace this summer.

However, given that they are set to compete on multiple fronts this season, it’s another exit that could arguably raise concern over the lack of quality and depth that Solskjaer has in the squad to ensure that they can rotate and have enough to challenge for trophies.

Time will tell whether or not injuries and poor form raise doubts over the decision to offload Darmian without bringing in a replacement, especially considering his versatility, but for the Italian international himself, he’ll surely relish the opportunity to return to Serie A to play a prominent role for Parma this season and try to break back into Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri squad.