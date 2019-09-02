Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal outcast Shkodran Mustafi who is yet to make an appearance this season.

According to Sky Germany, the Bianconeri have eyed the 27-year-old as a transfer target after Giorgio Chiellini sustained a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament which could rule him out for several months.

Mustafi has made 115 appearances for Arsenal since joining them from Valencia in 2016, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists. Last season, the German did manage to score thrice in 40 matches but made a number of errors which attracted immense criticism.

With David Luiz joining the Gunners, Mustafi hasn’t even made the squad for any of the club’s matches so far with Unai Emery starting Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos while putting Calum Chambers on the bench. With William Saliba joining next season, there’s every chance of the German international not making a single appearance for Arsenal. Hence, a move away from the club could do him well.

However, a move to Juventus may not guarantee Mustafi much game time either as the Bianconeri have the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt and Daniele Rugani.