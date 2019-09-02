Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants Isco out of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are interested in signing the 27-year-old attacking midfielder.

The Spaniard has made 279 appearances for Los Blancos since joining them from Malaga, scoring 48 goals and providing 52 assists. Last season, Isco made 37 appearances, scoring 6 goals and providing an assist.

He fell out of favor under Santiago Solari but got some first-team football under Zidane. However, according to Don Balon, the Frenchman wants Isco out of the club.

The Spanish international featured in Real’s first two matches but sustained a muscle injury which could keep him out for a couple of weeks. The report from Don Balon also states that Bayern Munich are interested in making a move for Isco.

Real have a great number of attacking players in their squad so there’s a good chance of the 27-year-old leaving. However, if Bayern sign him, there’s no guarantee of playing time for the Spaniard. The Bavarians signed Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho while already having the likes of Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman.

Nevertheless, signing Isco will undoubtedly fortify the Bundesliga champions’ squad.