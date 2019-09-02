Arsenal have reportedly been handed good news as concern over Alexandre Lacazette picking up an injury blow have been allayed.

The Frenchman scored in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, but was forced off in the second half with fears that he may well have sustained a hamstring problem.

While the international break will have given him a chance to recover anyway to avoid missing any playing time, an update has been provided on his status.

According to Football London’s James Benge, as per his tweet below, Lacazette underwent further tests after the game and they didn’t reveal any signs of hamstring damage.

In fact, it’s noted that he was simply suffering from cramp and so it’s unlikely he’ll now have to face any time on the sidelines when the Gunners return after the break to face Watford on September 15.

That claim is backed up by the Metro, with Unai Emery himself suggesting after the game that he didn’t believe that the injury suffered by the 28-year-old was severe, and so it would seem like good news for Arsenal that they’ve avoided a potential blow.

Lacazette has started the season well despite struggling with a previous injury problem, as he’s bagged two goals in three Premier League outings.

With that in mind, the last thing that either the Gunners or Emery needed was for him to miss playing time after the break, but based on the reports noted, it would seem as though it’s merely a minor issue and one that he should have no problems recovering from over the course of the next week or so.