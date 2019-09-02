Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson hailed Roberto Firmino for his contribution to the team’s performances.

The Brazilian put in a terrific performance in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. After assisting Liverpool’s second goal by Sadio Mane, Firmino scored their third of the match which made him the first Brazilian to score 50 Premier League goals.

Robertso heaped praise on his teammate, saying that the Reds would be lost without him. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Scotland captain said: “With his work rate, his technique, his goals and his all-round play, I don’t think there’s anyone like him. People will say there are better strikers, but for me what he does is so important to our team. We’d be lost without him. He’s world class. He does everything, and that’s the beauty of Bobby. He can do it all. He’s our first line of defence, and I’ve not seen anybody better at doing that.

“He presses the defenders and doesn’t give them a minute. He comes back and nicks the ball in midfield for us. He’s so important defensively for us, then he goes up the park and scores goals and makes assists. That’s what we need him to do.”

Salah and Mane are both terrific forwards but Firmino is arguably Liverpool’s most important player because of his versatility and how well he fits into Klopp’s counter-pressing playing style. Creativity, pace, vision, shooting, dribbling, work-rate, the Brazilian has them all. He may not be a goal-poacher like a Kane or a Lewandowski but if you combine his scoring ability with his skillset, Firmino is easily among the best centre-forwards in the game at the moment.

This season, the 27-year-old has two goals and has provided three assists in 6 appearances. Firmino will now join Brazil for their friendlies against Colombia and Peru. Following the international break, Liverpool play Newcastle United at Anfield.