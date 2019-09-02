James Milner posts hilarious explanation for Sadio Mane outburst in Liverpool win

Liverpool secured a win over Burnley this past weekend, but much of the talk after the game was focused on Sadio Mane.

The 27-year-old cut a furious figure as he made his way to the bench in the second half, with the suggestion being that he was perhaps frustrated after not receiving the ball in dangerous positions from teammate Mohamed Salah.

The Express have even gone as far as to say there is a possible feud between the pair, with the incident undoubtedly causing a stir and plenty of speculation.

Importantly for the Merseyside giants, they picked up another three points and produced an impressive performance as a collective, although Jurgen Klopp will naturally look to avoid there being any issues within the squad between players.

James Milner though has offered his explanation on the matter and has certainly diffused the situation brilliantly by suggesting that Mane was so angry because the stalwart himself wasn’t being brought on in his place.

Naturally, it has got a brilliant reaction on Instagram from his followers, and it’s good leadership from the experienced 33-year-old in truth to take the focus off there being an issue and instead making light of the situation.

Liverpool will hope to extend their perfect start to the new Premier League season when they face Newcastle United at home on September 14, and it appears as though Milner is doing his part to ensure that there is no awkwardness when Mane and Salah return from international duty or at least that the media move on from it.