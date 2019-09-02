Jose Mourinho on how Aubameyang would be prolific fit at Liverpool

Jose Mourinho believe that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be prolific if he were at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp currently even on the left side in a front three.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a productive spell with the Gunners thus far, scoring 44 goals and providing 12 assists in 69 appearances.

That follows a prolific spell with Borussia Dortmund, but Mourinho has given his reasoning as to why he believes that Aubameyang would be even more clinical if he was part of Liverpool’s current system on the left side in their attacking trident under Klopp.

“I think Aubameyang probably likes to play in the middle because he feels that he can score more goals. But maybe he can score as many goals playing on the left,” he is quoted as saying on Sky Sports by the Liverpool Echo.

“What happens in Liverpool, (Roberto) Firmino drops back, in between the lines. Then he gives more space for (Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane to attack these diagonals.

“I could see Aubameyang playing on that left-side for Liverpool and scoring a lot of goals.

“Arsenal, Lacazette doesn’t have that quality.”

It’s unlikely that Arsenal would green light an exit for Aubameyang, especially not to allow him to join another Premier League side. In turn, it’s merely hypothetical from Mourinho, but it’s difficult to disagree with the former Chelsea and Man Utd boss who is excelling in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports this season.