Menu

“Just sell him” – Some Chelsea fans call for Blues to get rid of ace after he pens new deal before being sent out on loan

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea confirmed today that defender Baba Rahman has signed a new one-year deal with the club, with the Ghanian then being sent out on loan immediately to Spanish side Real Mallorca.

Rahman, who joined the club from Augsburg in the summer of 2015, has only made 23 appearances for the west London side during his four years at Stamford Bridge.

During this four-year spell, Rahman has spent a considerable amount of time out on loan, with the 25-year-old spending time with both Schalke and Stade Reims.

Despite this, the club have still been willing to offer him a one-year extension on his contract, something that was confirmed by the club’s official site earlier today.

Chelsea also confirmed that the Ghanian international will be spending the rest of this season out on loan at Mallorca immediately after.

And amidst this news, fans of the club have taken to Twitter to call for the club to simply get rid of the defender, something that seems fair given how insignificant a role he’s played during his time at Stamford Bridge.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Abdul Baba Rahman