Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher feels that Fabinho is the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League at the moment.

The Brazilian has made 47 appearances for the Reds since joining them from Monaco last summer, scoring a goal and providing 3 assists. He has been a brilliant holding midfielder for Liverpool through his passing and tackling.

Carragher is of the opinion that the 26-year-old is the best in the Premier League when it comes to his position. As quoted by the Mirror, the former Reds defender said: “I actually think he’s the best in the Premier League now in that position. Fernandinho looks like he’s fading out of the City team and Rodri is just coming in but I think since Christmas when he came in [to the team] you could argue he was Liverpool’s best player last season.

“Right now I think he’s the best in that position. I think Liverpool paid between £40-50m, it was a few quid, he had a difficult start but that’s where Liverpool have improved this season. If you think of the start of last season how well they were playing but they didn’t have Fabinho.”

The Brazilian international has certainly established himself as one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe. Is he the best in the Premier League? That’s hard to tell since there’s N’Golo Kante as well.

Fabinho has done brilliantly for Liverpool so far and there’s no doubt that his best is yet to come. The Reds will be needing the 26-year-old’s services if they are to lift the Premier League this season.

Fabinho will now join the Brazilian national team for their friendlies against Colombia and Peru before returning to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side resume their league campaign against Newcastle United on the 14th.