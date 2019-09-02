Loads of Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Bobby Duncan as he completes late Fiorentina transfer

Liverpool confirmed Booby Duncan’s move to Italian giants Fiorentina today, with the Reds youngster completing a last-minute transfer to the Serie A outfit ahead of tonight’s deadline.

As per the club’s official website, Klopp’s side confirmed Duncan’s permanent move to Fiorentina earlier today, with the forward joining the club for a fee of £1.9M according to the Mirror.

Having not made any first team appearances for the club yet, it seems a bit strange that the Merseyside club would be willing to let the 18-year-old go without giving him a chance in their first team.

However, given that the club already have brilliant options to choose from up front, it seemed unlikely that the teenager would be getting many first team minutes for the club this season.

Thus, a move away from the club seems like a wise one to make for all parties involved.

Following the announcement of this transfer, Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to all say the same thing about the move.

These words from Reds supporters are a bit harsh, even given the fact that the forward’s agent came under scrutiny recently from fans for criticising the club and their treatment of Duncan.

