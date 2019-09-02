Man United missed out on the signing of Arvin Appiah this summer, with the Nottingham Forest youngster sealing a move to Spanish side Almerica recently ahead of the transfer deadline.

Teams across Europe have until this evening to wrap up any last-minute deals for targets, something Almeria have done, after they announced the arrival of Appiah earlier today.

As seen in the tweet below, the Spanish side confirmed that Appiah has joined them from Forest ahead of tonight’s deadline, with the club also aiming a cheeky dig at Man United in the process.

In the tweet, Almeria apologised to Man United for beating them to the signing of Appiah, as they simultaneously announced the player’s arrival at the club.

According to the Sun, United had been linked with Appiah this summer, with Man United reportedly tracking the 18-year-old, however the Red Devils have ended up losing out to Almeria, after the La Liga 123 side signed him in an £8M deal.

Now, considering that the English transfer window has been closed for some time now, United’s chances of bringing him in this summer have been out of the question for weeks, thus it isn’t really an achievement for Almeria to be beating them to Appiah’s signature.

However, this still didn’t stop the Spanish outfit from having a cheeky dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side during their confirmation of Appiah’s arrival.