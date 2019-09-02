Liverpool teenager Bobby Duncan will reportedly undergo a medical in Fiorentina today and will sign a three-year contract with the club.

Fiorentina were interested in signing the 18-year-old forward but Liverpool rejected their approach according to Liverpool Echo. However, it seems that La Viola might land Duncan with TuttoMercatoWeb claiming that he will undergo a medical today before signing a three-year contract with the club with an option to extend for another year.

The teenager who is the cousin of Steven Gerrard, joined Liverpool’s U18 team from Manchester City’s youth side in 2018. Last season, he scored 25 goals and 8 assists in 33 appearances for the U18s while also playing three games for the reserves.

Duncan featured for the Reds in their pre-season matches, scoring a goal against Tranmere Rovers. However, he is yet to make a first-team appearance and has only featured for the reserves this season so far.

With the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino in Liverpool’s attack, it will be pretty much impossible for the 18-year-old to find game time under Jurgen Klopp. Hence, a move to Fiorentina might give him more first-team opportunities.

Vincenzo Montella’s side are currently 16th in the Serie A after losing their first two games against Napoli and Genoa. They next play Juventus at Florence after the international break.